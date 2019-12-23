Randi W. Owen, 56, of Tomah passed away unexpectedly at his home Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.
Randi graduated from Roland High School in Roland, Okla., in 1981. After graduation, Randi joined the Army, where he was a helicopter mechanic, serving during the Grenada Invasion. He shared many memories of this time, most memorable were the stories about fixing helicopters while bullets were ricocheting off the sides. He decided to wait to finish the repairs. After serving in the army, Randi moved to Wisconsin, where he met and married Bonnie, April 15, 1996. Randi had numerous jobs including DJing at clubs, over the road truck driver, driving bus and working as on-air personality and engineer for WCOW and WTMB. Most recently he was a police officer and 911 dispatcher, at Fort McCoy. During his tenure at Fort McCoy, Randi took an assignment at Fort Greely, in Alaska.
Randi and Bonnie moved to Alaska for four years, where they went on several adventures and met several wonderful friends. While in Alaska, Randi helped set-up and was an on-air personality for KDLS 95.5 radio station at the Delton Junction High School. He enjoyed working with the kids and teaching them about the radio industry. Randi and Bonnie decided to move back to Wisconsin, when their grandchildren were born. Randi loved spending time with his grandchildren, who affectionately referred to him as “Papa.” When not with his grandchildren, Randi and Bonnie spent their free time in their RV camping as many weekends as they could. Randi and Bonnie were both members of Good Sam’s Club, where Randi held the positions of sound coordinator and website master for the State Chapter. Randi and Bonnie were founding members of the Cranberry Country Cruisers camping club in Tomah. Randi was also an active member of American Legion Post 201, where he served as the finance officer. In his free time, he enjoyed riding motorcycles, grilling and amateur radios.
You have free articles remaining.
Randi is survived by his wife, Bonnie Owen of Tomah; his mother, Esther Bohnert of Sparta; his sister, Rosa Hiles (and friend, George Bradley) of Sparta; his daughter, Sarah Owen of Tomah; and his stepsons, Adam (Rachel) Robfrge and Eric (Desirae) Robarge, both of Tomah. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Tristian, Leeland, Morgan, Ronan, Annabelle, Jackson, Eva and Cadence. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; and father.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. today, Dec. 23, at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah. Chaplin Jeff Skinner will officiate. Burial will be at a later date. Military honors by the Grassman-Sowle-Larson-Senz American Legion Post #201.
Relatives and friends were invited to call from 4 until 7 p.m. Sunday, and from noon until the time of the service today at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home.
Memorials in Randi’s name may be given to the American Legion Post #201 Roof Fund. Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.