Randi W. Owen

Randi graduated from Roland High School in Roland, Okla., in 1981. After graduation, Randi joined the Army, where he was a helicopter mechanic, serving during the Grenada Invasion. He shared many memories of this time, most memorable were the stories about fixing helicopters while bullets were ricocheting off the sides. He decided to wait to finish the repairs. After serving in the army, Randi moved to Wisconsin, where he met and married Bonnie, April 15, 1996. Randi had numerous jobs including DJing at clubs, over the road truck driver, driving bus and working as on-air personality and engineer for WCOW and WTMB. Most recently he was a police officer and 911 dispatcher, at Fort McCoy. During his tenure at Fort McCoy, Randi took an assignment at Fort Greely, in Alaska.

Randi and Bonnie moved to Alaska for four years, where they went on several adventures and met several wonderful friends. While in Alaska, Randi helped set-up and was an on-air personality for KDLS 95.5 radio station at the Delton Junction High School. He enjoyed working with the kids and teaching them about the radio industry. Randi and Bonnie decided to move back to Wisconsin, when their grandchildren were born. Randi loved spending time with his grandchildren, who affectionately referred to him as “Papa.” When not with his grandchildren, Randi and Bonnie spent their free time in their RV camping as many weekends as they could. Randi and Bonnie were both members of Good Sam’s Club, where Randi held the positions of sound coordinator and website master for the State Chapter. Randi and Bonnie were founding members of the Cranberry Country Cruisers camping club in Tomah. Randi was also an active member of American Legion Post 201, where he served as the finance officer. In his free time, he enjoyed riding motorcycles, grilling and amateur radios.