Ray Vinney

Ray E. Vinney, 79, of Tomah passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at his home with his family by his side. He was born July 4, 1941, to Louis and Dorothy (Burns) Vinney in Tomah. He was united in marriage to Elda “Bibs” Stanford July 7, 1972.

Ray worked at Union Camp in Tomah but had a genuine love for farming. After retirement, he enjoyed doing seasonal work at Habelman’s Cranberry Marsh and rooting for the Chicago Bears.

He is survived by his children, Joan Akins of Arena, Wis., Sandi (Phil) Edgerton of Mauston, Roxane (Allen) Stratton of Apopka, Fla., Sandra Vinney of Tomah, and Victoria Farrand of Buford, Ga.; eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, siblings, Louis “John” (Linda) Vinney of Kingston, Ariz., Charlotte (Roger) Schreier of Black River Falls, Wis., and Rosie (Mike) Meyer of Oakdale; a sister-in-law, Helen Vinney; a special friend of the last four years, Eileen Collins; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elda “Bibs” Vinney; and a son-in-law, Brad Farrand; brothers, Albert and Arthur Vinney; sisters, Marian Boberg, Jeannette Berent and Harriet Lawson.