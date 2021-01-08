Raymond Scott

WAUKESHA/TOMAH, Wis. — Raymond A. Scott, 92, of Waukesha and formerly of Tomah passed away Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital. He was born Oct. 7, 1928, to Jesse and Mary (Helming) Scott in Monroe County. He was united in marriage to Isabel Buss Oct. 23, 1954, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Leopolis, Wis.

Raymond served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War in active service from Nov. 24, 1950 and was honorably discharged Nov. 25, 1952. He was then discharged from active reserves March 8, 1957. He enjoyed camping with his family, spending time with his grandchildren, storytelling, fishing, gardening, canning, baking (especially breads), furniture refinishing, and traveling. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great-grandfather and will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his loving wife, Isabel Scott; his children, Kim (Patricia) Scott, Kurt (Kay) Scott, Kevin (Linda) Scott, and Jill (Mark) Kern; grandchildren, Jacob (Carrie) Scott, Jonathan Scott, Lauren (Matthew) Doberstein, Andrew (Sarah) Scott, Matthew Scott, Alison Scott, Kathryn (Andrew) Frank, Adam (Katie) Scott, and Preston Kern; nine great-grandchildren, Madeleine, Samuel, Charles, Noah, Quinn, Benjamin, Adeline, Violet, and Nora. He is further survived by his sisters, Laura Engen and Faye Matzat.