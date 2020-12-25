It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Renate Lokotz, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, who learned the importance of community and helping others as a World War II refugee. Emigrating from Germany, with her young daughter and love of her life, Al Renate, made a life for her family, which grew by a son and daughter. She used her skills as a seamstress, to not only work for clients, but to knit thousands of hats for newborns, baby blankets, sweaters, blankets, and more, for hospitals throughout the rest of her life. She loved her family, card games, good dogs, and quality marzipan.