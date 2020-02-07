NECEDAH, Wis. — Richard “Dick” J. Wagner, 79 of Necedah passed away peacefully in his home Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, with his loving wife of 56 years at his side. His wishes to leave this earthly life after an eight-month battle with bladder cancer were respected and carried out by his family.
Dick was born to Ralph and Christine Wagner, in Milwaukee, May 15, 1940, growing up learning the painting trade from his dad. He proudly served as a member of the 123rd Army Signal Battalion of the 3rd Division from 1959-1963. On April 11, 1964, he married the love of his life, Elke Szmagalski. After 15 years in Milwaukee, they moved to Necedah, to provide a more family-oriented life for their son, Jeff. Dick retired on 32 acres outside of Necedah, enjoying woodworking, hunting, fishing and telling stories.
Survivors include his wife, Elke Wagner; son, Jeffrey (Angela) Wagner; sister, Karen Ann (Walt) Liles; brother-in-law, Bogdon (Barbara) Szmagalski; sister-in-law, Eva Kotas; grandchildren, Dannielle (Foster) Wagner, Hunter (Alena) Wagner, Isabella Brandt; great-grandson, Adrian Wagner; several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by parents, Ralph H. and Christine (nee Bohinski) Wagner; and a brother, Ralph L. Wagner.
Thank you to the staff of Hospice Touch in Tomah for their expertise, comfort and care during this last week. Very special thanks to Bonnie for your time, explanations and advice.
Memorials may be made to Dick’s family in his memory.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
