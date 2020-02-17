Richard “Dick” O. Myer, 68, of Tomah passed away Wednesday, Feb, 12, 2020, at Tomah Health
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah. Pastor Darin DeFord will officiate. Burial will be in Warrens Mills Cemetery.
Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation from 4 until 7 p.m. Monday at the Sonnenburg Funeral Home and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
