Richard “Dick or Rick” G. Schuh, 71, of Tomah passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at the Tomah VA Hospital, surrounded by his family. He was born Jan. 26, 1948, in Galesville. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era. Dick was united in marriage to Therese Betthauser June 5, 1971.
Dick farmed in the Oakdale area. He also worked for Toro in Tomah, as a welder. He was a member of the NFO, Oakdale Lions Club, St. Michael’s church board, Oakdale village board and a proud blood donor. He enjoyed reading John Deere books, attending grandchildren’s events, going to Perkins breakfast with friends and Thursday morning coffee group at Hardee’s. He had a strong faith and was an active member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church of Indian Creek. Dick was known as the “fun uncle” to his nieces and nephews.
Dick is survived by his wife of 48 years, Therese; daughters, Jolene (Scott) Branch of Tomah and Jessica (Terry) Harmel of Tomah; grandchildren, Aidan and Collin Branch and Brielle and Ava Harmel; brother, Joseph (Kerri) Schuh of Trempealeau; sisters, Barbara Gatzlaff of Winona, Minn., Kathy (John) Harvey of Winona, Annette Schwertel of Galesville and Bibiana “Pixie” (Gary) Klein of Galesville; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Kathleen Schuh; siblings, Frank and George Schuh; brothers-in-law, Fred Schwertel, David Gatzlaff, Loren Weiss, Bud Langer, Doug Olson; and sisters-in-law, Doreen Schuh, Mary Weiss, Rosanne Langer, Joanne Betthauser; and nephew, Michael Schuh.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at St. Michael Archangel Catholic Church at Indian Creek. Father Robert Letona will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at the Torkelson Funeral Home, with a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 4 p.m. Family and friends are also invited for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the church.
The family would like to thank all of Dick’s friends and family members who came to visit him during his brief stay at the Tomah VA Hospice Unit. They would also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at the Tomah VA for the outstanding compassion and attentive care that he received. The honor guard is a cherished memory for the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Michael’s Renovation Fund in Dick’s name. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements.
