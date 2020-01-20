CAMP DOUGLAS — Richard J. Siess, 49, of Camp Douglas passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at his home. He was born March 25, 1970, to Charlie and Ruby (Ollendick) Siess at the Tomah Memorial Hospital.
He was a member of the Tomah Senior High School graduating class of 1988. Richard married his high school sweetheart, Deanna Gilson May 2, 1992, at St.Paul Ev. Lutheran Church. He proudly started his business, RJ’s Construction, when he was 19 years old. Richards best moments were being outdoors snowmobiling, riding horse, fishing, camping, riding dirt bikes, hunting and watching the Badgers basketball with his two boys and wife. He was the type of guy that once you met him you would never forget. His family was his pride and joy; spending all the time he could with them meant everything to him. Richard was a devoted husband to Deanna and proud father to Trysten and Dylan. He was a faithful member of St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church. He was blessed with brothers and sisters, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, brothers and sisters-in-law. He will never be forgotten by all that knew him.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Deanna; two sons, Trysten and Dylan both of Tomah; his mother, Ruby Smith; and mother-in-law, Doneita Gilson; his brothers, Larry and David; sisters, Annette and Jenny; sisters-in-law, Sherri and Sheila; many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charlie; stepfather, Larry Smith; father-in-law, Ronald Gilson; and brother-in-law, Larry Gilson.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, 525 Superior Ave., Tomah. Pastor Curt Backhaus will officiate. Burial will be in the Oakdale Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church. The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
