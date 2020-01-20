Richard J. Siess

He was a member of the Tomah Senior High School graduating class of 1988. Richard married his high school sweetheart, Deanna Gilson May 2, 1992, at St.Paul Ev. Lutheran Church. He proudly started his business, RJ’s Construction, when he was 19 years old. Richards best moments were being outdoors snowmobiling, riding horse, fishing, camping, riding dirt bikes, hunting and watching the Badgers basketball with his two boys and wife. He was the type of guy that once you met him you would never forget. His family was his pride and joy; spending all the time he could with them meant everything to him. Richard was a devoted husband to Deanna and proud father to Trysten and Dylan. He was a faithful member of St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church. He was blessed with brothers and sisters, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, brothers and sisters-in-law. He will never be forgotten by all that knew him.