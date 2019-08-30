Richard Schroeder, 72, of Tomah passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Jan. 28, 1947, to Howard and Lilly (Skovsted) Schroeder in Racine, Wis. He earned his bachelor of science in zoology, from the University of Wisconsin in 1971, his bachelor of science in pharmacy from the University of Wisconsin in 1978 and his doctor of pharmacy from the University of Michigan in 1988. He worked as a pharmacist for 33 years.
Rich was a kind, gentle, brilliant man. He knew a little about everything and could make large problems seem small with his soothing words. An artist and craftsman, he created beautiful things from small wooden carvings to a backyard sauna. He had the soul of a poet and was a connoisseur of Bob Dylan.
An adventurous spirit, Rich took his family around the country to countless national parks through the years. His heart truly resided in the Northwoods and he and the family returned to the great Gitche Gumee, year after year. Rich taught his children a love and appreciation for the outdoors that would endure throughout their lives.
He was a protector of all creatures, more apt to take a spider outside than to kill it. He could identify nearly any flora and had a special love for trees, whose lives he guarded on many occasions. After a brief time as a park ranger in college, the ranger spirit never left him, and he was happiest when wandering the woods.
Rich and his wife Ginny, enjoyed 38 wonderful years of marriage together. They were soul mates who adored one another, a beautiful example of lasting partnership for their children and anyone who knew them. Rich loved his family endlessly and always took time to comfort them, even when he was not well.
Rich is survived by his wife, Ginny; his children, Jake Schroeder of Tomah and Rachel Schroeder of Los Angeles; and his siblings, Bill Schroeder of Longview, Texas, John (Mary) Schroeder of Madison, Wis., David (Donna) Schroeder of Naples, Fla., and Linda Schroeder-Golding of Lewiston, Idaho.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Lilly; and his sisters-in-law, Joann and Kathy.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah. Monsignor Richard Gilles will officiate. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the church.
The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
