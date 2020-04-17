Rick R. Russell
Rick R. Russell, 74, of Tomah passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at his home. He was born March 19, 1946, to Marion and Arline (Freemore) Russell.

He is survived by his wife, Jeannine (Wilkinson) Russell; sons, Eric (Emily) Russell and Geoff Russell; along with a sister-in-law, Betty Russell.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Dale Russell and Chick Miller.

According to Rick’s wishes, no formal services will be held. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

