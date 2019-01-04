Rita Rae Burnstad, 83, of Tomah passed away Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, at Touch of Home.
She was born March 29, 1935, to Irwin and Norma Niebuhr and was raised in Oakdale. She was a 1952 graduate of Tomah High School. She was united in marriage to Victor Burnstad June 6, 1954.
Rita enjoyed traveling, cooking, flowers, playing bridge, sorority, theater. She also was a pilot and enjoyed flying her airplane.
She was an active and full-time mother. Her world revolved around her children’s activities and she spent many hours attending their events, which included horse-shows, games of football, basketball and baseball.
When her children went to college, Vic’s vision of their travels became the European Village. Rita made it happen with her excellent taste! She was the main buyer, a “Buyer Extraordinaire.” She bought everything from ladies fashions and accessories, gifts, Amish goods and more. She trained other buyers and they attended markets in Atlanta, Las Vegas, Dallas, Chicago and Minneapolis.
Rita loved to travel and Vic and she shared many wonderful trips with their dear friends, Stu and Faye Peterson. Later in life, Rita and her girlfriends, Ruthann Whereatt, Shirley Keene and Eleanora Laufenberg, also traveled throughout the world.
Rita was a very kind and caring and generous person who was loved by all.
She enjoyed donating often to her favorite charities, Chasing Daylights animal shelter, Boys and Girls Club, Tomah Food Pantry and the Tomah Theater. She also helped in building the Burnstad Adventure Park at the Fairgrounds and recently helped with a donation to the new Tomah Hospital.
She is survived by her husband, Vic; her three children, Rhonda (Wes) Cornett, Kent (Elke), Kirk (Diana); seven grandkids, Ryan (Katie) Cornett, Brett (Kelly) Cornett, Katie (Trafton) Shannon, Derek (Jenna) Burnstad, Kiel (Hillary) Burnstad, Scott Burnstad and Erick Burnstad; seven great-grandkids, Madelyn and Wesley Cornett, Dexter Shannon, Blake and Khloe Burnstad, Marshall and Daphne Burnstad.
Rita will be greatly missed by her family and others who loved her…but always remembered.
Following a private family service, a public celebration of Rita’s life will be held from noon until 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Rita’s memory may be given to Chasing Daylight Animal Shelter or Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Tomah. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
