Robert 'Bob' Lee Gebhardt

Bob never wanted to grow up. At age 73, he bought his first crotch rocket motorcycle—and rode it. He collected all sorts of things and loved being a jokester and to bake his secret famous homemade bread for his family. Driving around and visiting those who he saw outside, was his favorite pastime. The area will no longer be the same without seeing Bob make his rounds in his car. More than anything, his pride and joy were his family and beloved dog/sidekick, Anne. He cherished any time that he could spend with them.