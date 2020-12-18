Robert “Bob” Lee Gebhardt, 75, of Tomah passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Mayo Health in La Crosse. Bob was born Oct. 9, 1945, to Arlene Gebhardt, in Black River Falls. He was raised by Sadie and Ed Gebhardt, along with his aunts and uncles.
Bob married Karen Knuttila June 22, 1964. in Perham, Minn., and together made their home in Warrens. He was a business owner who helped develop Gebhardt Manufacturing, which specialized in cranberry machinery equipment.
Bob never wanted to grow up. At age 73, he bought his first crotch rocket motorcycle—and rode it. He collected all sorts of things and loved being a jokester and to bake his secret famous homemade bread for his family. Driving around and visiting those who he saw outside, was his favorite pastime. The area will no longer be the same without seeing Bob make his rounds in his car. More than anything, his pride and joy were his family and beloved dog/sidekick, Anne. He cherished any time that he could spend with them.
Bob is survived by his wife, Karen; his daughters, Julie (Terry McCollam) Gebhardt, and Stacey Donskey; grandchildren, Shayne, Trista, Cassandra (Caleb), Hope, and Hannah McGovern, Payton Rogowski, Caitlin Henry, Darren Levey, Brista and Alysha Knutson; great-grandchildren, Lucian and Wesley Kratky, Lettie, Wyatt, Zoey and Nathan; sisters, Betty Drummond Senske, Bonnie (Jeff) Henn, and Jana Frost; his beloved dog, Anne; as well as nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; all of his aunts and uncles who he grew up with; his son, Troy Gebhardt; and his grandson, Derik McGovern.
A walk-through memorial will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. today, Friday, Dec. 18, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Family and friends are invited to come anytime between 1 and 3 p.m .to pay their respects. Bob’s wishes were to be cremated, so there will be no visitation.
The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
