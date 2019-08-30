BLACK VALLEY, Wis. — Robert “Bob” Phillips, 66, of Black Valley, rural Wilton passed away at his home Saturday, June 22, 2019. He was the loving husband to Donna and proud father to Christina (Joe) Moyers, Michael and Brian (fiance’, Maddie Backes) and wonderful grandpa to Sam, Mia Max, Joey (Hannah), Briannaca (Jaimie) and Jaxon.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Beginning at noon, Saturday, Sept. 21, there will be a celebration of Bob’s life at the Phillip’s residence, 26169 Minnow Ave, Wilton. Family and friends are encouraged to stop by whenever possible. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.