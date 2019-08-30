Robert "Bob" Phillips

BLACK VALLEY, Wis. — Robert “Bob” Phillips, 66, of Black Valley, rural Wilton passed away at his home Saturday, June 22, 2019. He was the loving husband to Donna and proud father to Christina (Joe) Moyers, Michael and Brian (fiance’, Maddie Backes) and wonderful grandpa to Sam, Mia Max, Joey (Hannah), Briannaca (Jaimie) and Jaxon.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Beginning at noon, Saturday, Sept. 21, there will be a celebration of Bob’s life at the Phillip’s residence, 26169 Minnow Ave, Wilton. Family and friends are encouraged to stop by whenever possible. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Robert "Bob" Phillips
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.