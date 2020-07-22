× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TOMAH — Robert Briggs, 75, of Tomah passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Tomah Health in Tomah. He was born Sept. 11, 1944, the third of seven children born to Maxine (McClary) and Harlen L. Briggs Sr., in Soldiers Grove. He graduated from Blue River High School in 1962. Following high school, he served in the U.S. Air Force from 1962 to 1966.

He was united in marriage to Colleen Bloyer April 9, 1966, in Boscobel, Wis. Together Bob and Connie loved raising their family and enjoying life with them.

He began working at Schultz Brothers in Boscobel, before moving to Iowa Falls, Iowa, and was proud to have been their youngest manager. Bob later worked at Ben Franklin in Tomah, before starting his career with Workforce Connections in La Crosse, where he retired from in 2007.

He was a true family man and outdoors-man. He enjoyed turkey and deer hunting in Southwest Wisconsin, fishing with his friends of the 8 Ball Club in Drummond and fishing with his grandchildren, anywhere and everywhere. He also enjoyed golfing with family, playing cards and morning coffee with his friends at the Greenwood Café in Tomah. Bob was a passionate man who enjoyed sharing interest with all and helping anyone he could.