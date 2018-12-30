Robert E. Johnson, 88, of Tomah passed away Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, at the Serenity House in Tomah.
He was born March 16, 1930, in Minnesota. Robert was united in marriage to Joann Zellmer in 1979.
Robert spent most of his life as a truck driver, having driven over five5 million miles. He retired after 50 years. Following his retirement, he and Joann ran a pilot car business for five years. Shortly after, they moved to Tomah in 2001, where Robert was a security guard for the VA. He was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan, enjoyed racing and race cars, and was proud of his service in the U.S. Army.
He is survived by his wife, Joann; his daughter, Barbara (Dan Mortenson) Freeman and her children, Justin, Jennifer and Danny; his son, William Johnson and his children, Amanda, Zachary, and Luke; eight great-grandchildren and 1 on the way; and his beloved niece, Kymn Rimes.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandson, Jake; two brothers; and three sisters.
Memorial services with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Pastor Bob Streeter will officiate. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
