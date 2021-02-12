WARRENS — Robert Edwin Pearson, 87, of Warrens passed away Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Tomah. He was born May 17, 1933, to Robert Edmond and Mae (Thiemke) Pearson in Monroe County. After graduating Tomah High School in 1953, Bob enlisted into the U.S. Air Force proudly serving during peacetime. Upon discharge from the service, Bob pursued a career in agriculture. In 1959, he graduated from Western Wisconsin Technical College, La Crosse with an Associate Degree in agribusiness and began his lifelong career as a farmer. On Dec. 28, 1957, Bob was united in marriage to Arletta “Leone” Higley in Poynette, Wis. Throughout their 62 years of marriage, Bob and Leone worked side by side in the hayfields.

As an active member in the farming community, Bob was an avid member of the National Farmers’ Association (NFO), and a dairy leader for the Stargazer’s 4-H Club. He was a faithful and devoted member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church. His years in the Air Force fueled his interest in building and flying radio-controlled airplanes and was a founding member of the Interstate Flyers Club. Bob had an easy-going demeanor about him but always stood by his word. He will be remembered as an awesome Dad.