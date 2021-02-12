WARRENS — Robert Edwin Pearson, 87, of Warrens passed away Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Tomah. He was born May 17, 1933, to Robert Edmond and Mae (Thiemke) Pearson in Monroe County. After graduating Tomah High School in 1953, Bob enlisted into the U.S. Air Force proudly serving during peacetime. Upon discharge from the service, Bob pursued a career in agriculture. In 1959, he graduated from Western Wisconsin Technical College, La Crosse with an Associate Degree in agribusiness and began his lifelong career as a farmer. On Dec. 28, 1957, Bob was united in marriage to Arletta “Leone” Higley in Poynette, Wis. Throughout their 62 years of marriage, Bob and Leone worked side by side in the hayfields.
As an active member in the farming community, Bob was an avid member of the National Farmers’ Association (NFO), and a dairy leader for the Stargazer’s 4-H Club. He was a faithful and devoted member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church. His years in the Air Force fueled his interest in building and flying radio-controlled airplanes and was a founding member of the Interstate Flyers Club. Bob had an easy-going demeanor about him but always stood by his word. He will be remembered as an awesome Dad.
He is survived by a son, Keith (Debra) of Warrens; grandchildren, Courtney Pearson of Middleton, Wis., Katelyn Pearson of Warrens, Joshua (Jennifer) Hake of Tomah; a great-granddaughter, Blaze Hake of Tulsa, Okla.; brothers, Joe Pearson of Warrens, Ron (Elva) Pearson of Tomah and David (Jan) Pearson of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ray Higley of Portage, Wis., Judy (Charles) Grotzke of Princeton, Wis., Leon Brickl of Rochelle, Ill., Janette Higley of Waldo. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relative and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Leone; a daughter and son-in-law, Jeanette, and Michael Sullivan; a sister-in-law, Joyce Pearson; and seven of Leone’s siblings and their spouses.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 4285 US Hwy 12, Warrens. Pastor Kory Janneke will officiate. Burial will be in Warren-Mills Cemetery with military honor by the Grassman-Sowle-Larsen-Senz American Legion Post #201.
Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation from 10 a.m. Friday until the time of the service at the church. Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be offered to the family by visiting www.sonnenburgfamillyfh.com.
Those in attendance are encouraged to wear a mask and use CDC recommended guidelines for Social Distance and Safety Measures.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.