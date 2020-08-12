Robert Fanning

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TOMAH/JANESVILLE, Wis. — Robert “Bob” M. Fanning of Tomah and Janesville died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health in La Crosse. He was born in Leyden, Jan. 17, 1940, the youngest child of Botious and Frances (Tobin) Fanning. He graduated from Janesville High School in 1959. Bob was employed at Bancroft Dairy in Madison, Wis., until his retirement. After retirement, Bob became an avid walker, enjoyed fishing, hunting, and gardening.

He is survived by his sisters, Margaret Connors of Tomah, and Marion (Richard) O’Leary of Janesville; brother, William Fanning of Janesville; along with many nephews and nieces who he loved to pieces. He was preceded in death by his parents; his special friend, LaVonne Gerth; his dearest Jeffery; and in-laws, Patrick Connors and Leona Fanning.

Bob’s family would like to thank the staff of Tomah Memorial Hospital, and the Mayo Clinic of La Crosse. “May your soul rest in Peace.”

A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.