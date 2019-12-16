Robert Harrison Helming, 92, of Tomah passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at the Serenity House, Tomah. He was born March 3, 1927, in the town of La Grange, Monroe County, to Clara (Winkelman) and Anthony Helming.
Bob went to the Kirby Grade School and graduated from Tomah High School class of 1945. He worked on farms in Illinois, until he went into the Marine Corp., Aug. 15, 1951 and was honorably discharged in 1953. He was a proud Korean War Veteran. In 1953, he met the love of his life, Judy Jerdee. They were married in 1955. To this union a girl was born, Debra Ann. Bob and Judy bought a Standard Oil Station and ran it until 1968, when it was sold due to Highway 12 widening through Tomah. Bob was a rural mail carrier on Route 1 from 1955-1962 and drove school bus. He worked at Ft. McCoy, as transportation motor pool inspector from 1966-1988. Upon retirement he worked at Wonder Wash until 2008. Bob and Judy had a hobby farm, raising beef cattle and saddle horses. They were members of the Tomah Saddle Club. Bob was a lifetime member of the American Legion. He served on the County Board and was on several committees. Bob loved stock cars, old cars, trucks, tractors and especially loved his Lincoln truck. He was proud of keeping a nice yard, garden and flowers, but most of all spending time with family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Judy; a daughter, Debra Pergande of Tomah; grandchildren, Tammy (Julie) Noble, Warrens, Melissa Pergande, La Grange Park, Ill., Ryan (Amber) Pergande of Wilton, Jason Pergande, Verona, Chad Pergande of Tomah; great-grandchildren, Aviana and Augustyna Pergande, Wilton; sister, Georgia Sierra, Appleton, Wis.; brother, Tom Helming, Tomah; sister-in-law, Ruby Jerdee, Weirsdale, Fla.; and many dear nieces, nephews and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his mother and father; brothers, Merle and John; sisters, Clarabelle and Gladys; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Rueben and Hazel Jerdee; brother-in-law, Robert Jerdee; and a son-in-law, Micheal Pergande.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. today, Dec. 16, at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, 525 Superior Ave., Tomah. Pastor Robert Gerke will officiate. Burial will be in Mount Vernon Cemetery with military honors by the Grassman-Sowle-Larsen-Senz American Legion #201. Relatives and friends were invited for a time of visitation from 4 until 7 p.m. Sunday, at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah and from 10 a.m. until the time of the services Monday at the church. Online condolences and full obituary information can be found at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
