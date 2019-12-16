Robert Harrison Helming

Bob went to the Kirby Grade School and graduated from Tomah High School class of 1945. He worked on farms in Illinois, until he went into the Marine Corp., Aug. 15, 1951 and was honorably discharged in 1953. He was a proud Korean War Veteran. In 1953, he met the love of his life, Judy Jerdee. They were married in 1955. To this union a girl was born, Debra Ann. Bob and Judy bought a Standard Oil Station and ran it until 1968, when it was sold due to Highway 12 widening through Tomah. Bob was a rural mail carrier on Route 1 from 1955-1962 and drove school bus. He worked at Ft. McCoy, as transportation motor pool inspector from 1966-1988. Upon retirement he worked at Wonder Wash until 2008. Bob and Judy had a hobby farm, raising beef cattle and saddle horses. They were members of the Tomah Saddle Club. Bob was a lifetime member of the American Legion. He served on the County Board and was on several committees. Bob loved stock cars, old cars, trucks, tractors and especially loved his Lincoln truck. He was proud of keeping a nice yard, garden and flowers, but most of all spending time with family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.