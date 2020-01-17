Robert L. Habelman Sr., 102, of Tomah died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at his home. He was born to Edward and Anna (Lobe) Habelman Dec. 31, 1917, in the town of Greenfield. He graduated from the Tomah Senior High School in in 1935. He was united in marriage to Jean Hoag Aug. 4, 1939, at St. John Lutheran Church, in Charles City, Iowa. She preceded him in death Nov. 18, 2002.

He was an owner and operator of the Habelman Brother’s Cranberry Marsh. Robert was a pioneer in the Wisconsin Cranberry Industry. Alongside his family they developed the original 13-acre marsh into a corporation, with three locations and 700 producing acres. He was a faithful member of St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, an active member of the Tomah Lion’s Club and served on the Oak Grove Cemetery Board for 60 years. He was an excellent bowler. Robert was affectionately known as “Pa,” and he loved to travel with his family and friends, and spent his winter’s in Marco Island, Fla.

He is survived by his daughter-in-law, Carolyn Habelman of Tomah; a nephew, Ray E. (Kris); two great-nephews, Jeff Habelman and Ray J. (Staci) Habelman all of Tomah; two great-nieces, Julie Habelman of La Crosse and Holly (Rick) Carlson of Tomah; as well as many great-great-nephews and nieces.