CAMP DOUGLAS — Robert L. Jones, 86, of Camp Douglas died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at the Department of Veterans Affairs in Tomah. He was born Oct. 15, 1933, to Ernest and Mary (Stanton) Jones in Athens, Tenn. Robert was a Korean War veteran. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1951. He was united in marriage to Joy Frei May 22, 1954, in Waukon, Iowa. She preceded him in death Oct. 21, 2018.
He worked for American Motors and General Motors. They moved to the Tomah area, where he farmed in the town of Byron. Together they owned and operated the Jones Family General Store in Shennington. Bob, as his friends called him, loved working with his hands and was always tinkering. He could be found wood working, building shelves, fixing radios, or working on some project. He enjoyed spending his time hunting and fishing and taught his children to hunt. He enjoyed playing cards, watching westerns and had a wonderful sense of humor. He enjoyed playing practical jokes. Most important to him was his family. He was a proud father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather. He loved old Country Gospel Music; many family car rides started and ended with the family singing. He was a faithful member of the Bethel Baptist Church.
He is survived by five sons, Steve (Kristine) Jones of Camp Douglas, Timothy (Bobbi) Jones of Warrens, Roger (Sara) Jones of Tomah, Mark (Lynnette) Jones of Norfolk, Va., Brian Jones of Camp Douglas; four daughters, Lynnetta Jones of Camp Douglas, Rebecca Godfrey of Tomah, Gwen (Don) Goessl of Loyal, Wis., Roberta (Ramil) Duan of New Lisbon; 38 grandchildren; 56 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren; three foster children, Connie, T.J. and April; a sister, Ernestine Ballard; a brother-in-law, James (Jane) Frei of Tomah; many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he is further preceded in death by his wife, Joy; two children, Jeffrey and Daniel; seven brothers and sisters, Charles Hamby, Sam Jones, Hazel Visage, Gertrude Withrow, Rita Thompson, Jimmy Jones and Harvey Jones.
A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Bethel Baptist Church, N9498 First Ave., Camp Douglas. Pastor Ronald Davidson officiated. Burial was in the Pine Grove Cemetery, town of Scott. Relatives and friends were invited for a time of visitation from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
