CAMP DOUGLAS — Robert L. Jones, 86, of Camp Douglas died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at the Department of Veterans Affairs in Tomah. He was born Oct. 15, 1933, to Ernest and Mary (Stanton) Jones in Athens, Tenn. Robert was a Korean War veteran. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1951. He was united in marriage to Joy Frei May 22, 1954, in Waukon, Iowa. She preceded him in death Oct. 21, 2018.

He worked for American Motors and General Motors. They moved to the Tomah area, where he farmed in the town of Byron. Together they owned and operated the Jones Family General Store in Shennington. Bob, as his friends called him, loved working with his hands and was always tinkering. He could be found wood working, building shelves, fixing radios, or working on some project. He enjoyed spending his time hunting and fishing and taught his children to hunt. He enjoyed playing cards, watching westerns and had a wonderful sense of humor. He enjoyed playing practical jokes. Most important to him was his family. He was a proud father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather. He loved old Country Gospel Music; many family car rides started and ended with the family singing. He was a faithful member of the Bethel Baptist Church.