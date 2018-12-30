Ronald A. Lehman
Ronald A. Lehman, 68, of Tomah passed away Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, at Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare.
He was born Sept. 5, 1950. After high school, Ron enlisted in the U.S. military and proudly served his country. On May 14, 2003, he was united in marriage to Ruth G. Danielewicz in Sparta. Ron enjoyed helping others, throughout his lifetime he worked in fields that allowed him to do just that. His passion was cooking and whenever given the opportunity he would share meals with his loved ones; his pies were a family favorite. He was a loving husband and friend.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth, of Tomah; a daughter-in-law, Sherri Baldwin; and a brother-in-law, Adam Danielewicz. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by a son; and a son-in-law.
According to his wishes, he will be laid to rest at Mount Vernon Cemetery at a later date. The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements.
