MAUSTON, Wis./CAMP DOUGLAS — Robert R. Daniels, 52, of Mauston and formally Camp Douglas, passed away Oct. 3, 2019, in Zion, Ill. After a lengthy illness, Rob peacefully slipped into our Lord’s kingdom, surrounded by his father, sister, beloved nephew and Star Hospice. He will be reunited with his mother, grandparents, his faithful dog, Chewy and many other family and friends to greet him. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Camp Douglas, officiated by Pastor Jeff Ruetten. Visitation with family and friends will be from 10:30 a.m. until time of service.

Rob was born to Raymond and Sharon (Linhart) Daniels, Oct. 16, 1966, in Port Washington, Wis. Upon moving to Camp Douglas with his family, Rob was confirmed into the Lutheran faith at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Camp Douglas. Rob was a 1985 graduate of Tomah High School and held an associate degree in electro-mechanical maintenance technician from WWTC in La Crosse. Rob was also an avid lifelong student, eager to try and grasp as much knowledge as he could about anything and was especially fantastic at mechanical problem solving. Rob was a member of the Cub Scouts, Webelos, Boy Scouts and Explorers Scouts, as well as the Camp Douglas Ducks Unlimited. Rob was also a proud member of The Wizards of Rods Car Club for over 25 years and always looked forward to participating in the Father’s Day weekend car show at Jellystone in Warrens. Rob also greatly enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping. He was an avid reader and enjoyed gaming with his nephew, Noah, who was his best friend. Rob had a huge heart for almost anyone and any creature, always helping with whatever and whenever he could. Rob could make people laugh until their cheeks and belly hurt with his intellectual humor.