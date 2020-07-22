Robert Sistos Gomez, Sr., 65, of Tomah died unexpectedly Wednesday, July 15, 2020. He was born March 11, 1955, in San Bernardino, Calif., to Jose and Julia (Sistos) Gomez. On June 15, 1974, Robert was united in marriage to Audrey M. Martus.
Robert first worked for Propac, Walmart, then Bandbox. He took pride in all his jobs, especially as a construction worker alongside his father and other relatives, while living in California.
There were a few things that Robert truly enjoyed in life, first his beloved grandchildren, second, telling his life experiences to anyone willing to listen. And last but not least, low-riders. He was always wanting to help work on cars or do any yard work to get him outside.
He is survived by his wife, Audrey; his mother, Julia of California; his children, Robert (Kathryn) Gomez Jr., Raymond Gomez, and Salina (Daniel) Gomez all of Tomah; grandchildren, Donavon, Marlaina, Audra, Angel, Johnny, Erick, Ray-Ray, Daniel, Jayden, Jaxsin, Brianna, Christopher, Savannah, Michael, Isace, Anthony, Angelina, and Mariah; great-grandchildren, Jameson, Janie, and Kaliyah; five siblings and their spouses. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jose Gomez; and twin infant daughters, MonaLisa and AudraSalina.
A prayer service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah.
Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation from 2 p.m. until the time of the service Thursday, at the funeral home.
The family asks that all in attendance please wear a mask and respect social distancing according to CDC guidelines.
Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
