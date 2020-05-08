Rodney G. Sheldon

He was a member of the Cashton High School graduating class of 1966. Rod was united in marriage to Wanda Welch May 18, 1974, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Tomah. He worked for the Milwaukee Road Railroad as a welder, for many years until his retirement in 2003. He was a people person and was affectionately called Uncle Rod by many. Rod was a rabid volunteer. He volunteered for the Tomah Hockey Association, serving on the board and was given an honorary board member, and was a driver for the Tiger Girls Hockey Team, volunteering at the Grand National Tractor Pull, Monroe County Fair, and the Warrens CranFest. He was the ice deliverer guy and delivered thousands and thousands of pounds of ice during the years. Rod was an avid sports fan, he loved to watch the local sports teams, listening to the Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers. He was a proud and loving grandpa, who will always be remembered for being the driver and picker upper. He was cheering at basketball and baseball games, dance events, hockey games, figure skating, soccer games, softball games and track meets. He will be sadly missed by all that knew and loved him.