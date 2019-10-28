KING, Wis./CAMP DOUGLAS — Rodney L. Jameson, 92, of King, formerly of Camp Douglas died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at the Wisconsin Veteran’s Home in King. Rodney was born Feb. 21, 1927, to Lewis and Helen (Byers) Jameson in Juneau County, Wis. Rodney graduated from the Camp Douglas High School in 1944.
Rodney proudly served his country during World War II in the U.S. Army, serving in Italy.
Rodney was employed for many years at the Tomah VA, as an occupational therapy aide. He also enjoyed doing some farming outside Camp Douglas. He also liked to deer hunt and enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers and other sports.
Rodney is survived by a special friend, Catherine Neustadter, of Camp Douglas; his nephews, Gordon (Myra) Gottbeheut of Nekoosa, Wis., John Jameson Jr. of Arkdale, Wis.; his nieces, Sandra Raasch of Oakdale, Linda Gottbeheut of Tomah and Jalisa Jameson of Arkdale; a sister-in-law, Betty Jameson of Arkdale; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, John; and sisters, Elsie Gilman and Carolynne Gottbeheut.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Hare Funeral Home, 217 W. Pearl St., New Lisbon. The Rev. Jeff Ruetten officiate. Burial with full military honors was held in the Camp Douglas Village Cemetery. Relatives and friends were invited to a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the Hare Funeral Home. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.
