TOMAH/WARRENS — Roger D. Friday, 73, of Tomah and formerly of Warrens passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021. He was born Sept. 16, 1947, to William and Vera (Hopinka) Friday in Tomah. Roger was extremely fortunate to have a man, Bob Sherwood, who became a father figure and role model from a very early age. Roger was a member of the Tomah High School graduating class of 1965. Roger enrolled in technical college and took some college courses. Then Roger worked in the kitchen at the Tomah VA for over 27 years.

It was at work, Roger met the love of his life, Kathy M. Markgraf and on July 18, 1981, they were united in marriage at St. John Lutheran Church in Kendall. They first lived in Tomah, but later they resided in the Warrens where they enjoyed raising their two children and the country life. When it came time to downsize and it was closer to Kathy’s retirement, they purchased a home in Tomah.