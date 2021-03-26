TOMAH/WARRENS — Roger D. Friday, 73, of Tomah and formerly of Warrens passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021. He was born Sept. 16, 1947, to William and Vera (Hopinka) Friday in Tomah. Roger was extremely fortunate to have a man, Bob Sherwood, who became a father figure and role model from a very early age. Roger was a member of the Tomah High School graduating class of 1965. Roger enrolled in technical college and took some college courses. Then Roger worked in the kitchen at the Tomah VA for over 27 years.
It was at work, Roger met the love of his life, Kathy M. Markgraf and on July 18, 1981, they were united in marriage at St. John Lutheran Church in Kendall. They first lived in Tomah, but later they resided in the Warrens where they enjoyed raising their two children and the country life. When it came time to downsize and it was closer to Kathy’s retirement, they purchased a home in Tomah.
Roger loved to read, mostly Westerns written by Zane Grey and Louis L ‘Amour. He also loved to watch the John Wayne western movies as well. During their time in Warrens, Roger and Kathy enjoyed being part of the Warren’s Cranfest activities, spending many hours parking cars throughout the years. They also made some great friendships along the way. Photography was another one of Roger’s, pastimes. He loved capturing moments in time with a push of a button. Roger and Kathy also enjoying finding hidden treasures and the deals at local rummage sales, Goodwill and St. Vincent’s throughout the state. In retirement, Roger and Kathy took on raising their grandson, Phillip. Roger dearly loved being a grandpa and spending time with Phil playing board games and helping him with his schooling.
He was a faithful and devoted member of Tomah Baptist Church, serving as a church deacon, working with Solider of Christ and the Awana Clubs.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy, of Tomah; children, Paul Friday of La Crosse and Joan Frank; grandson, Phillip; brother, Mike Sherwood; sisters-in-law, Sharon Dopson and Judy (Ed) Terpstra; and a brother-in-law, Frank Callaway. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Butch Friday; sister-in-law, Myrna Callaway; and brother-in-law, Larry Dopson.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at the Tomah Baptist Church. Pastor Ronald Tobin and Pastor Don Root will officiate. Interment will be in the Warren Mills Cemetery columbarium. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the services Saturday at the church.
Those in attendance are encouraged to wear a mask and use CDC recommended guidelines for social distance and safety measures.
Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences can be offered to the family by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
