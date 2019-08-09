TUSCON, Ariz./TOMAH — Roger N. Bergum, 57, of Tuscon and formerly of Tomah passed away Monday, May 6, 2019. He was born Dec. 13, 1961, to Ralph and Barbara (Drinkwine) Bergum in Tomah.
Roger was a fun-loving person who enjoyed being around people, he always had a smile for each person he greeted. While living in Tomah, he enjoyed working at Handishop Industries. He spent his Christmas Holidays with John and Wendy Frank of Tucson. Later in Roger’s life, he moved to Tuscon, where he stayed until his death.
He is survived by two brothers, Allen Bergum and Michael Bergum, both of Tomah; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Barbara; and an infant sister, Louise Ann.
Roger will be laid to rest at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Tomah. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
