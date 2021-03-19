Roger Raymond Kerr, 78, of Tomah passed away Thursday morning, March 11, 2021, after a “good life” and a courageous four year battle with cancer. He was born July 8, 1942, to Francis and Inga (Kildahl) Kerr, at their family homestead in the town of Springfield, St. Croix County, Wis. He was child number nine of 11. Roger was a 1960 graduate of Glenwood City High School and an avid baseball player. He went on to join the U.S. Army and served from 1960-1962. He was stationed in Schweinfurt, Germany, where he continued to play baseball and fuel his passion for adventure. He was also in the Army Reserves until November 1966. Upon his discharge, he returned to Wisconsin where he met his wife, Ann Marie Berkseth. They were united in marriage in 1966 and relocated to St. Paul, Minn., where Roger worked for Ford Motor Company. Roger’s adventurous spirit led him to pursue a 35 year career with United Airlines, establishing lifelong friendships along the way. In 1974, Roger and Ann relocated with their first two daughters to Colorado. Roger loved exploring the Wild West and the Rocky Mountains, including camping, skiing, fishing, and elk hunting. Instilling a love of nature and physical work. Roger and Ann had their third daughter in Colorado and felt a tug of the Midwest pulling them home, relocating to Tomah in 1985. Roger combined his United Airlines career with supporting the Armed Forces, by working at Camp Douglas/Volk Field and Ft. McCoy at SATO Travel (Scheduled Air Traffic Office). Eventually retiring as a customer service manager from the Madison, Wis., airport.