SURPRISE, Ariz./TOMAH—Roger William Randall, 66, passed away peacefully Monday, May 4, 2020, at his home in Surprise.
A celebration of Roger’s life will be held from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at the Randall home in Surprise. A celebration of Roger’s life will also be held from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Pizones in Tomah. Changes in dates or times of services will be updated and dependent on the state’s COVID-19 regulations. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
