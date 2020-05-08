Roger William Randall

On Jan. 29, 2015, Roger received the gift of life by receiving two new lungs. Roger was able to enjoy an additional five years with those lungs, including traveling and enjoying life with his wife. While Roger encountered some pretty rough bumps in the road after transplant, he never lost his positive attitude and remained grateful for every additional day he received while on this earth. He is now breathing easy and enjoying Heaven with those that entered Paradise before him.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Norm and Evelyn; brother, Richard; sister, Bertie; wife, Mary Lou; and his first mother-in-law and father-in-law, Harry and Virginia Ronning.

Roger is survived by his wife, Renie; children, Kimberly, Craig (Katie), Eric (Shawna O’Toole); stepchildren, Daniel Betthauser (Bernadette) and Jennifer Betthauser; one grandson, Cooper Randall; sister, Shelley (Dave) Moake; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bill and Leslie McMullen; and many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; nieces and nephews on all sides; and many, many friends. He is also survived by his loving and faithful dog, Kyllar. She was by Roger’s side from the time he was diagnosed with his lung disease.