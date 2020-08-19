SURPRISE, Ariz./TOMAH — Roger William Randall, 66, passed away peacefully Monday, May 4, 2020, at his home in Surprise. Roger was born Nov. 26, 1953, Thanksgiving Day, in Tomah, to Norman and Evelyn (Miller) Randall.
He graduated in 1971 from Tomah High School. He attended UW La Crosse and graduated with a degree in business in 1975. From there, Roger did an internship for the EPA in Washington, D.C. for six months. He then returned to La Crosse, and worked for National Tea Company as an assistant manager. His professional travels then took him to Ashland, Wis., where he met and married his first wife, Mary Lou Ronning. They were married Jan. 26, 1980. He then opened new grocery stores in Chippewa Falls, Superior and La Crosse.
Together, Roger and Mary had three children. Roger eventually took his family back to Tomah to join his father, Norm, in the cattle business, Randall Livestock. Together they made it into a prosperous business which lasted over 30 years. Roger made many, many friends throughout his career, including almost every Amish farmer in the area. Roger was more than just a cattle buyer, he was a great friend to all.
Roger enjoyed watching his children in their school activities and could always be heard cheering from the stands. Roger’s wife, Mary, contracted cancer and passed away in 2006. Roger then met Renie McMullen Betthauser and was then diagnosed with Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis in 2008. In 2010, Roger and Renie moved to Arizona to delay the progression of his illness. They were wed June 25, 2014.
On Jan. 29, 2015, Roger received the gift of life by receiving two new lungs. Roger was able to enjoy an additional five years with those lungs, including traveling and enjoying life with his wife. While Roger encountered some pretty rough bumps in the road after transplant, he never lost his positive attitude and remained grateful for every additional day he received while on this earth. He is now breathing easy and enjoying Heaven with those that entered Paradise before him. Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Norm and Evelyn; brother, Richard; sister, Bertie; wife, Mary Lou; and his first mother-in-law and father-in-law, Harry and Virginia Ronning. Roger is survived by his wife, Renie; children, Kimberly, Craig (Katie), Eric (Shawna O’Toole); stepchildren, Daniel Betthauser (Bernadette) and Jennifer Betthauser; one grandson, Cooper Randall; sister, Shelley (Dave) Moake; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bill and Leslie McMullen; and many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews on all sides, and many, many friends. He is also survived by his loving and faithful dog, Kyllar. She was by Roger’s side from the time he was diagnosed with his lung disease.
Roger always said that it’s great to have good friends and he had plenty of those. He could strike up a conversation on one of his many adventures and by the time he was finished chatting, he had made a new friend and they probably both knew someone in common. He lived life to the fullest, watching his beloved sports, spending time with friends, laughing and enjoying every single minute. Roger’s family wishes to thank everyone for your calls, texts, cards, visits, gifts, food, offers of help, and well wishes during this difficult time.
A celebration of Roger’s life will be held from 3 until 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Pizones in Tomah. Memorials can be given to The Gathering Church, P.O. Box 8690, Surprise, Ariz. 85374. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
