Roland Leo Von Haden, 83, of Tomah passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, with his family by his side at the Tomah Memorial Hospital. He was born Dec. 10, 1935, to Leo and Thelma (Alderman) Von Haden.
After graduating from Tomah High School in 1953, Rollie attended UW-Madison on a boxing and agricultural scholarship. Realizing his heart was in farming he returned home to pursue his lifelong dream. On May 3, 1958, Rollie was united in marriage to Lois Jean Beltz. Together they raised their four children on Vons-Hillview Farms. After a devastating barn fire in 1980, Rollie switched from raising hogs and sheep to milking cattle with his two sons. Together they received numerous milk production awards and raised an outstanding herd of Holstein dairy cattle. Rollie also received the Century Farm Award, Tomah Lions Farmer of the year, and several Pioneer Seed Corn Production Awards.
As years passed on Rollie was blessed with grandchildren who adored him and were all raised on the family farm. As a huge supporter of FFA and 4-H, Grandpa Rollie was always found sitting along the show ring proudly watching the grandkids showing his dairy cattle and their other animal projects. He never missed a show at the Monroe County Fair and the journey continues today as his great-grandchildren have now entered the show ring. Aside from farming and family, Rollie enjoyed bowling, shooting pool and playing cards. As an avid sports fan he enjoyed the Packers, Badgers and Bucks. He also took great pride in the Tomah wrestling program. Many years were spent traveling around the state supporting his sons and grandsons. He will be greatly missed in the stands.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Lois; his children, Linda Lynch, Greg (Annette) Von Haden, Laurie Steinhoff, Gary (Kathy) Von Haden; and his grandchildren, Kelli (John) Ollendick, Chad (Emily) Richmond, Josh (Jaime) Von Haden, Ally (Collin Plueger) Von Haden, Mike Von Haden, Kayla (Bert Gomez) Giraud, Chelsie (Ron) Blashaski, Connor Von Haden and Jordyn Steinhoff; great-grandchildren, Carter, Cale, Calynn and Collin Ollendick, Reese Richmond, Harper and Blake Plueger, Lily and Robert Red Cloud, Chanse Gomez, Joshua, Jacob and Cora Blashaski, Amaya Pasch and one expected great-grandchild; a sister, Margaret (Marlyn) Wagner; and sisters-in-law, Leona Von Haden, Judy (Leo) McLaughlin, Wanda (Ted) Schleicher and Bonnie (Ken) Reekie. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son-in-law, Dan Steinhoff; brothers, Donald and Robert (Betty) Von Haden; and sisters, Jeannette (Spiros) Kaltsukis and Helen (Dean) Handy; along with many nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah. Monsignor Richard Gilles will officiate. Burial will follow in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary at 3:30 p.m. prior to visitation time Thursday, Feb. 7, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Family and friends are also invited for visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the church.
The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
