Roland "Rollie" Kuehl

WARRENS — Roland “Rollie” E. Kuehl, 82, of Warrens passed away Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at the Serenity House in Tomah.
He was born Nov. 28, 1936, to Edwin W. and Rosella E. (Schmasow) Kuehl in Tomah. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, Tomah. After attending country grade schools, Rollie graduated from the Tomah High School class of 1954. On Sept. 8, 1956, he was united in marriage to Carol J. Wilde. She preceded him in death March 11, 1984. Rollie and Carol dairy farmed on the Kuehl family farm, south of Tomah, until they purchased a 40-acre farm in the town of Lincoln.
In addition to hobby farming, Rollie worked as a welder at USEMCO and TORO, retiring in 1996. Rollie enjoyed deer hunting, mowing his lawn, growing sweet corn to share with the neighbors and family, playing cards and going for drives and stopping at neighbors to “shoot the breeze.” He also enjoyed visits from his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, ensuring he always had plenty of M&Ms in the jar on the kitchen counter, and he enjoyed the family gatherings at Christmas and Easter, at his house, and the kids and grandkids snowmobiling and sledding on the farm.
He is survived by his children, Rebecca (Harvey) Baldwin of Black River Falls, Dwight (Teresa) Kuehl of Tomah, Brian (Janet) Kuehl of Tomah and Brenda (Dave) Szczublewski of Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren, Richard (Michelle) Kuehl of Tomah, Jeremy (Sarah) Baldwin of Eau Claire, Tyler (Alexis Gilbertson) Kuehl of Tomah, Ashley (Michael) Bakalars of La Crosse, Nicole (Bernard) Vocht of Fort Atkinson, Wis., Lyndsey (Andrew) Eisenhardt of Jefferson, Douglas Szczublewski of Fairborn, Ohio, and Kelly (James) Montgomery of Blacklick, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Ethan and Morgan Kuehl, Carter and Kylie Baldwin, Mariah Kuehl, Michael Jr., Kyle, Nathan, Megan and Elijah Bakalars, Garth and Hannah Vocht and Jackson, Julian, Charles and Frances Montgomery; brother, David Kuehl of Jefferson; sisters-in-law, Janice Kuehl of Jefferson and Judy Kuehl of Pewaukee Wis. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Carol; infant brother, Donald; sisters and brothers-in-law, Jeanette (Robert) Bolton, Darlene (Horace) Lemmons, Joyce (James) Kelley, Lois (Dean) Shattuck; brothers, Gerald Kuehl and Gary Kuehl; and grandson, Gregory Szczublewski.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 4285 Hwy. 12, Warrens. Pastor Wilkens will officiate. Burial will be in the La Grange Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Rollie’s memory to St. Matthew Lutheran Church and/or the Serenity House, 601 Straw St., Tomah.
