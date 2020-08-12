Roman Tritz

WARRENS — Roman F. Tritz, 97, passed away peacefully at Agape Acres in Warrens, Friday, July 31, 2020.
Roman was born July 25, 1923, in Portage, Wis., the son of Albert and Anna (Thielen) Tritz. He proudly served his country in the Air Force during World War II.
He is survived by his sister, Regina Davis of Chilton; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and 10 brothers and sisters.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon Friday, Aug. 7, at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception in Portage, with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Portage. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday until the time of service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to DAV or VFW of your choice.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
