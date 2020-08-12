You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roman Tritz
0 comments

Roman Tritz

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Roman Tritz

WARRENS — Roman F. Tritz, 97, passed away peacefully at Agape Acres in Warrens, Friday, July 31, 2020.

Roman was born July 25, 1923, in Portage, Wis., the son of Albert and Anna (Thielen) Tritz. He proudly served his country in the Air Force during World War II.

He is survived by his sister, Regina Davis of Chilton; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and 10 brothers and sisters.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon Friday, Aug. 7, at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception in Portage, with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Portage. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday until the time of service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to DAV or VFW of your choice.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News