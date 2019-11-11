WILTON — Ronald “Finni” Owen Finstad, 74, of Wilton passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Tomah.
He was born March 31, 1945, along with his twin sister, Judith Ann Finstad, to Owen Edgar and Lorraine Mildred (Anderson) Finstad in Mountain Lake, Minn., and raised on the family farm in Bergen, Minn. Ron graduated from Windom High School in 1963. Upon graduation, he joined the Air Force. After his tour of service in Pakistan and Scotland, he attended the Brown Institute of Broadcasting. He was a radio announcer in Sheldon, Iowa, and later Fort Morgan, Colo. He and his family returned to Windom in 1973, he began his career with Toro. In 1979, he transferred to Toro in Tomah. He later joined the Wisconsin National Guard full time until his retirement. On Aug. 31, 2002, Ron was united in marriage to Carolyn M. Pasch.
Ron loved his Pittsburg Steelers, Louis L ‘Amour western and always had a love of music. He loved working in the garden and raising flowers, doing cross word puzzles and especially enjoyed babysitting his grandchildren.
He was a member of the Hanson-Stark-Leith-Paeth American Legion Post #508 of Wilton and a faithful and devoted member of Grace Community Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Finstad of Wilton; daughters, Krista (Paul) Hason of Minneapolis and Anje (Kevin) Schmitz of Sparta; seven stepchildren, Angela (Tim) Borchert, John (Dolly) Joseph, Ginger Joseph, Jason Joseph, Matthew (Adrianne) Joseph, Mark (Amber) Joseph, Luke (Mary) Joseph; 26 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother, Travis (Madaly) Finstad; sister, Marsha (Mark) Humphreys. He is further survived by a large extended family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, countless nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jason Dean Finstad; oldest brother and spouse, Larry and Judy Finstad; and twin sister, Judy Payne; two brothers-in-law, David Faulkner and Harley Hicks.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Grace Community Church, 100 Monroe St., Ontario. Pastor Bruce A. Milleman will officiate. He will be laid to rest in Dorset Valley Cemetery with military honors by the Hanson-Stark-Leith-Paeth American Legion Post #508. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church. Smith-Nelson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
The Finstad Family would like to Thank the staff at the Tomah VA for the excellent care that was given to Ron during his stay there.
