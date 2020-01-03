REYNO, Ark. — Ronald R. Donoho, age 61, of Reyno died suddenly Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at his home. He was born Jan. 27, 1958, to Robby and Barbara (Kolb) Donoho Sr. in Aurora, Ill.
Ron leaves behind many friends in Arkansas, Illinois and Wisconsin. We will all miss his smile and fishing tales.
He is survived by his children, Shannon Roy Donoho of Tomah, Candi Mae (Lee Schindler) Donoho of Tomah; mother, Barbara Donoho of Tomah; father, Robby (Karen) Donoho Sr. of Rockford, Ill.; sister, Norma Jean (Jim) Conant of Tomah; grandchildren, Xzavion, Siryn, Mailee, Korben and Kiera; his long time girlfriend, Paula and her daughter, Jean and family; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, many other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Roy and Eunice Donoho and Geraldine Bumbar; brother, Robby Donoho Jr.; his dog, Lucky; aunt, Elma Peterson; and uncle, Richard Houston.
Private services were held in Reyno. Memorials in Ron’s memory can be made out and sent to the Ermert Funeral Home, 1000 West Elm St., PO Box 65, Corning, Ark., 72422.
