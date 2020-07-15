CLIFTON, Wis. — Rose M. Doering, 84, of Clifton and formerly of the Wonewoc/La Valle area, was called to her eternal Heavenly home Saturday, July 4, 2020. She was born to her loving parents, Lin and Myrtle (Vinz) Downing Aug. 23, 1935.
Rose was very full of life and she truly did live like she was dying following her fight with cancer and the outcomes 40 some years ago. She felt she was given a second chance in life and she joyfully took on new challenges.
Rose loved traveling and was fortunate to make multiple trips to Alaska. For several years she was a snowbird, spending winters in Florida.
With her creativity she learned many new talents, including making jewelry and loved sharing by teaching ceramics and brushstrokes, initially in La Valle and later throughout the U.S. She later owned and managed two bars/restaurants. She had a passion for writing poetry. As she expanded her writing skills, she wrote and published two novels, Burbles and Me and Mistaken Identity. Up for another challenge, she learned to kayak in Florida, when she was in her 70s. Rose had a special place in her heart and shared an abundance of love with her family and friends! Cooking was another gift she nurtured. She loved cooking for family and friends. Through teaching many family members how to cook, she expected to enjoy the time spent cooking and share with others. Pay it forward.
Rose loved to chat with family members and shared many great stories of her childhood. Her parents passed away many years ago, but she truly never stopped missing them. They live on through her lifetime of memories. She was blessed with four siblings, three of them passed away before Rose. Her deceased siblings are Arlene (Downing) McWilliams, Bob Downing and Don Downing. She was also blessed and shared life with her very dear friend, the late Bill Wagner.
Rose’s sister, Bernadine (Downing) Roalkvam, moved from Florida to Wisconsin, in 2018, to be a companion to her and she helped her through medical challenges she struggled with every day. It really shows how deeply the love and kindness is carried on.
Rose was a very caring, loving person and shared her love—so much—with her family which includes, her three children, Douglas Doering, Daniel Doering and Denise Doering. She was thrilled to have seven grandchildren, Danelle Doering, Shawna Doering, Emily (Doering) Page, Elizabeth (Doering) Winchel, Travis Maki, Georgette Maki and Desirea Jacenko. The love for her eight grea- grandchildren carried on, Joseph, Chuckie, Cody, Brantley, Mable, Claire, Kyle and Bailey. And the love goes on.
Due to Covid-19, a private burial will take place with family, at the Oak Lawn Cemetery in La Valle. At a later date, there will be a celebration of life for family and friends.
The Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc is assisting. For online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com.
