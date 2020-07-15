× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CLIFTON, Wis. — Rose M. Doering, 84, of Clifton and formerly of the Wonewoc/La Valle area, was called to her eternal Heavenly home Saturday, July 4, 2020. She was born to her loving parents, Lin and Myrtle (Vinz) Downing Aug. 23, 1935.

Rose was very full of life and she truly did live like she was dying following her fight with cancer and the outcomes 40 some years ago. She felt she was given a second chance in life and she joyfully took on new challenges.

Rose loved traveling and was fortunate to make multiple trips to Alaska. For several years she was a snowbird, spending winters in Florida.

With her creativity she learned many new talents, including making jewelry and loved sharing by teaching ceramics and brushstrokes, initially in La Valle and later throughout the U.S. She later owned and managed two bars/restaurants. She had a passion for writing poetry. As she expanded her writing skills, she wrote and published two novels, Burbles and Me and Mistaken Identity. Up for another challenge, she learned to kayak in Florida, when she was in her 70s. Rose had a special place in her heart and shared an abundance of love with her family and friends! Cooking was another gift she nurtured. She loved cooking for family and friends. Through teaching many family members how to cook, she expected to enjoy the time spent cooking and share with others. Pay it forward.