Rosella Hoffman

MADISON, Wis./TOMAH — Rosella M. Hoffman, 94, of Madison and formerly of Tomah, died Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, at Four Winds Manor in Verona.
She was born July 19, 1924, to Edmund and Mary (Betthauser) Shie in the town of Oakdale. She attended the Indian Creek Country School and was a member of the Tomah Senior High School graduating class of 1942. She went on to attend business school in Milwaukee. She was united in marriage to Kenneth Hoffman Dec. 27, 1943, at St. Michael’s the Archangel Catholic Church in Indian Creek. They moved to Norman, Okla., where Ken was stationed with the U.S. Navy. She worked for Midland Cooperative and for Tomah Lumber for many years as a bookkeeper. Rosella was a faithful member of St. Mary’s and was active in the PCCW. She was an avid reader, enjoyed listening to all kinds of music, working in her garden and watching and feeding the birds. She was an excellent baker and will be remembered for her fresh apple pies. Rosella and Ken often enjoyed playing euchre with their friends. Whether playing cards or board games with the grandkids, she always had a competitive side to her. In 2007, Rosella and Ken moved into Four Winds Manor Assisted Living in Verona, where everyone called her Rosie. She enjoyed many activities at Four Winds, but her favorite was bingo. She has been a long-time cheerleader for Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Brewers. Rosella had a feisty, sweet and loving personality. She was a devoted wife, a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She always loved being a part of their lives.
She is survived by seven children, Don Hoffman of Mt. Horeb, Joanne Lemm of Parks, Neb., Susan (Olin) Ladwig of Capron, Ill., Mary (Steve) Bruns of Madison, Judy (Dave) Herring of Bismark, N.D., Mike (Jan) Hoffman of De Forest, Betty (Randy) Sullivan of Loveland, Colo.; 19 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; brother, Ed (Marge) Shie of Oakdale; two brothers-in-law, Le Roy (Mary) Hoffman of Lancaster and Bernard (Ann) Hoffman of Camp Douglas; two sisters-in-law, Marian (Ken) Belcher of Camp Douglas and Jeannette Puent of La Crosse.
She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant son, Gerald; two grandsons, Shawn Lemm and Jason Hoffman; a son-in-law, Bob Lemm; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Margaret and Howard Zastoupil, Genevieve “Genny” and Fran Gasper; and brother-in-law, Robert Puent; and two sisters-in-law, Mary and Ann Hoffman.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6, at Queen of the Apostle’s Catholic Church at St. Mary’s, 203 W. Monroe St., Tomah. Monsignor Richard W. Gilles will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church. The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
The family would like to thank the staff at Four Winds Manor, where “Rosie” had many wonderful caretakers who became a part of her extended family and also special thanks to Agrace Hospice for the wonderful care and support given to Rosella and her family.
