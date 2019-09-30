MAUSTON, Wis. — Ruby L. Friske, 96, of Mauston and formerly of Tomah and Kendall, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Hillsboro. She was born June 27, 1923, to Leslie and Augusta (Hale) Gray in La Farge. She was united in marriage to Walter J. Friske, Feb. 16, 1947, in Kendall. He preceded her in death April 14, 2007. Throughout her lifetime, Ruby was employed at Lockheed Martin in Rockford, Ill., during World War II, as a riveter on airplane wings, Ambrosia Chocolate in Milwaukee, as a munitions operator at Badger Ordinance and later at Edgewood Manor in Elroy, Wis., as a certified nursing assistant.
She was a faithful member of St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, Kendall and an active member of the ladies aide. She was a past treasurer for AAL and a big supporter of the DAV; Ruby was very active with these organizations throughout the years. Some favorite pastimes included quilting, crocheting and knitting. Ruby donated countless hours knitting baby hats for the Hillsboro Hospital. She was an outstanding cook; her delicious homemade bread and Sunday dinner pot roasts were always a family favorite. She loved to socialize and meet new people. Ruby was kind and had the ability to always see the good in others. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
She is survived by her children, her daughters, Shirley (Gary) Schweiger of Elroy and Sharon (Mike) Grutt of Benton City, Wash.; a son, Wayne (Peggy) of Elroy; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter; a son, Carl; a granddaughter, Crystal Lynn; two sisters, Sarah Hiatt and Ella Stout; and three brothers, Omer, Hobert and Edwin Gray.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 297 E. South Railroad St., Kendall. Pastor Larry Neitzel will officiate. Burial will be in South Ridge Lutheran Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the services Tuesday at the church. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com. The Smith-Nelson Funeral Home, Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements.
