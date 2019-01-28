WARRENS—Russell LaVern Anderson, 85, of rural Warrens passed peacefully in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, in his home, with his loving wife Emily and his little dog, Eddie by his side.
Russell was born Dec. 11, 1933, at home on the family farm near Melrose, to Mathias and Isabel (nee Koxlein) Anderson. After an adventurous childhood with five siblings, he graduated from Hixton High School and served in the Army until March of 1956. In August of that year, he married his sweetheart, Emily Ann Harper. They had three daughters, Sherrie, Laurie, and Jodie. He taught his girls the value of persistence, independence, not to force things and to put things back where they came from.
Russell worked at the Tomah VA for many years, first as a psychiatric aide and later on Roads and Grounds. A devastating stroke forced his retirement in 1988. In spite of the doctor’s prognosis that he would never walk or talk again, he did both. Recurrent serious illness would slow him down for a bit, but being a proud Norwegian and a very strong man, he always managed to fight his way back.
Russell loved his family and friends with all his heart and the time he spent with them was precious to him. He reveled in hunting, fishing, camping, bowling, a good card game and a beer or two. In his later years, he was nearly unbeatable at Yahtzee, and seriously enjoyed bingo, various lotteries and the company of his T.V. friends, Matt, Kitty, Doc and Festus.
Russell is survived by his wife, Emily; daughters, Laurie (Steve) Goetzka and Jodie Anderson; a son-in-law, Robert Singleton; sisters-in-law, Margie Anderson, Edna Anderson and Diane (Richard) Humble; brother-in-law, Hugh (Geri) Harper; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his oldest daughter, Sherrie Lynn Singleton; brothers, Mahlon and Stanley; sisters, Olga, Eleanor and Jeanette; an infant sister; and his parents, Mathias and Isabel.
Memorials may be made to Chasing Daylight Animal Shelter.
Special thanks to all of the dedicated health care professionals who treated Russell over the years and to Tomah Memorial Hospital Hospice Touch for the exquisite kindness, comfort and support in Russell’s final days.
A funeral service were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah. Pastor Robert Streeter will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in Oak Grove Cemetery with military honors. Relatives and friends were invited for a time of visitation Saturday, at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of the services. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
