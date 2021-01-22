Ruth Frank

Ruth was active in many organizations throughout her life in Cedarburg and Tomah. In Tomah, she volunteered in many local food drives and was instrumental to the inception and naming of Tomah’s Neighbor for Neighbor food pantry, and was also a member of Families First. She loved planting outdoors and watching her lawn and gardens spring to life, as the seasons turned. Ruth adored her family more than anything. She was the sweetest loving grandma and great-grandma who was so proud to attend their many events.