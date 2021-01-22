Ruth Frank, 84, of Tomah passed away Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at her home. She was born May 16, 1936. Her parents were Benjamin and Lucille (Haferbecker) Heald.
Ruth was united in marriage to Richard Frank, July 2, 1960, at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church in Cedarburg, Wis. Together Ruth and Dick raised their family in Cedarburg, for many years before moving to Tomah.
Ruth was active in many organizations throughout her life in Cedarburg and Tomah. In Tomah, she volunteered in many local food drives and was instrumental to the inception and naming of Tomah’s Neighbor for Neighbor food pantry, and was also a member of Families First. She loved planting outdoors and watching her lawn and gardens spring to life, as the seasons turned. Ruth adored her family more than anything. She was the sweetest loving grandma and great-grandma who was so proud to attend their many events.
She is survived by her daughters, Cynthia (Mike) Steidl and Sheri (Bob Smelcer) Marsh; son-in-law, Jeff Rezin; grandchildren, Eric (Tiffany) Tatzel, Jenn (Aaron) Schmelzle, Nick (Kayla Mashak) Marsh, Amber (Craig) Squires, Jenna (Steve) Doller, Jeremy (Sarah) Rezin, Kelsey (Travis) Richer and Samantha (Eldon) Yoder, bonus grandchildren, Melissa (Rich) Haney, Jeff (Heidi) Steidl and Lisa Steidl; 28 great-grandchildren; sister, Marilyn Tatum, brother, Jack (Karen) Brooks, sister, Lucy “Red” Choy; sister-in-law, Bernice Miser; many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Frank; her daughter, Christine Rezin; parents, Benjamin (Lucille) Heald; stepmother, Evelyn Heald; and stepbrother, Jim Sewell.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. today, Jan. 22, at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Road, Cedarburg. Burial will follow in the St. Francis Borgia Catholic Cemetery in Cedarburg. Visitation was from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service today, Jan. 22, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Tomah Hospice Touch. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
