MILLSTON — Ruth “Tutti” Doeslaere, 63, of Millston, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at her home. She was born May 16, 1956, in Chicago, to Andrew and Ruth (Jensen) Doeslaere. She grew up in Palos Hills, Ill.
Surviving is her son, Chris, of Millston; her brothers, Butch (Cherry) of Camp Douglas, Jim of Camp Douglas; sisters, Diane (Brons) of Camp Douglas, Pat (Vern) of New Lisbon, Wis., Kathy (Bobby) of Beverly Hills, Fla.; grandchildren, Creed, Gideon and Krynn Doeslaere; nieces, Arisa, Cristina, Lori and Mel; nephews, Eric, Drew, Alan, Michael; as well as many other loving relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Andy and Ruth Doeslaere, of Camp Douglas; and her sister, Debbie of Camp Douglas.
Tutti worked as an accountant for the Federal Government for 30+ years. She enjoyed traveling and documenting those travels with another passion, photography. Tutti loved being outdoors fishing and boating. She loved her family and would do anything for them. She will be dearly missed.
Private family funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 25, at Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to services at the funeral home. The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements and encourages you to sign the online guest book, leave memories and comforting messages to the family, and share photos on their website at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.