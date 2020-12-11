Ruthann Mildred Rurup

On Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, Ruthann Mildred (Olson) Rurup was made whole again. Her suffering from multiple strokes and Alzheimer’s disease was ended.
Ruth was born Dec. 3, 1944, at her childhood home in Juneau County, to Melvin and Dorothy (Howland) Olson.
Ruth was a homemaker and loved spending time with her family. She didn’t have friends. If she liked you, you were family. She enjoyed gardening and canning or freezing whatever came out of her garden. She crocheted and decorated cakes. At this time of the year something was always being made for Christmas. It could have been her much loved fruitcakes or candy or just some biscuits her oven always seemed to burn.
Ruth was proceeded in death by her parents; her husband, Howard Rurup; her son, Ernest Lawrence; a brother, Melvin Olson; a brother-in-law, John Bennett; and a sister-in-law, Patricia Olson.
She is survived by her daughters, Litza Lawrence of Tomah, Aletta Lawrence of Mauston, and Cherryl (Carl) Leis of Curtiss; her grandchildren, Nathaniel (Hannah-Jo) Lawrence of Waconia, Minn., Jessica (Nathan Stone) Taylor of Cleveland, Tenn., Todd (Kembry McNeil-Thompson) Tibbles of Greenville, S.C., Debra Meyer of Curtiss, Jennifer (Cameron Griffin) Leis of Tomah, Deanna (Brianna Mielke) Leis of Fond du Lac, and Cynthia Leis of Curtiss; and five great-grandchildren, her siblings, Albert (Geraldine) Olson of Reedsburg, Robert Olson of Necedah, Darlene (Robert) Benish of Kendall, Dorothy Bennett of New Lisbon, Mary (Peter) Bennett of Mather, Kenneth (Pansy) Olson of North Fond du Lac, Fredrick (Sandra) Olson of Kendall; sister-in-law, Patricia Olson of Tomah; and many nieces, nephews, and others who knew her as Ma or Grandma.
A memorial service will be held at a later date for everyone.
The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
