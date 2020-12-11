Ruthann Mildred Rurup

On Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, Ruthann Mildred (Olson) Rurup was made whole again. Her suffering from multiple strokes and Alzheimer’s disease was ended.

Ruth was born Dec. 3, 1944, at her childhood home in Juneau County, to Melvin and Dorothy (Howland) Olson.

Ruth was a homemaker and loved spending time with her family. She didn’t have friends. If she liked you, you were family. She enjoyed gardening and canning or freezing whatever came out of her garden. She crocheted and decorated cakes. At this time of the year something was always being made for Christmas. It could have been her much loved fruitcakes or candy or just some biscuits her oven always seemed to burn.

Ruth was proceeded in death by her parents; her husband, Howard Rurup; her son, Ernest Lawrence; a brother, Melvin Olson; a brother-in-law, John Bennett; and a sister-in-law, Patricia Olson.