Scott W. Blackwell, 69, of Tomah passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at Liberty Village in Tomah. He was born Feb. 14, 1950, in Sparta, to Norman and Caryle (Warden) Blackwell. Scott was a graduate of Tomah High School class of 1968 and married his high school sweetheart, Susan Snyder, in the fall of 1969. She preceded him in death May 23, 2017.
Surviving are their two children, Kristine (Tim) Faber of Dodge Center, Minn., and Ryan (Natalie) Blackwell of Orono, Minn.; grandchildren, Mariel and Mena Faber and Henry and William Blackwell; siblings, Nancy (Jeff) Armstrong of Onalaska and Barb (Gene) Hansen of Tomah; his faithful companion, his dog, Chloe; his extended family; friends, Marshall and Kathy Ronningen and family; as well as many other loving relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Scott was a kindhearted and generous man. He was someone you could talk to and made friends very easily. Scott traveled all over the U.S. and had been to every state but two, as well as many places in Europe. He worked in sales and finance most of his life and in his spare time liked to cheer on the Packers and play golf. He also enjoyed fishing. He was a magnificent nature photographer, just for a hobby, and would develop his own photos at home. One of his greatest talents though, was making people laugh, through his epic story telling. He would have you going so well and you would never know if they were true or made up, although most were based on real experiences.
Scott had a deep faith that was instilled by his parents and he is forever in the presence of his Lord and Savior. He leaves an emptiness in the hearts of his family and memories of laughter and smiles to last a lifetime.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah. Private services will follow. He will be laid to rest in Oak Grove Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
