Sharon Kay (Alexander) Forbush, 77, of Tomah passed away peacefully, March 19, 2020, at the Serenity House, Tomah. She was born Sept. 24, 1942, to Donald and Gail (Jefferies) Alexander in Sparta.
Sharon was a lifetime Ladies Auxiliary member in Wilton. She enjoyed traveling, painting scenery, camping and boating. Above all, she loved spending time with her family. She was always a happy and caring person and was a graceful, beautiful soul.
Sharon is survived by her husband, David Forbush; sons, Ronald and Robert Forbush; and daughter, Christine Miller. She is further survived by her grandchildren, Kari Ann Forbush, Mitch Forbush and Shelby (Griffin) Hemmersbach; her great-grandchildren, Andrew Koehler, Karlie Koehler, Diane Forbush and Bennett Hemmersbach.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Donald and Gail Alexander; and a brother, Jerry Alexander.
A memorial service for Sharon will be held at a later date.
Please visit www.schanhoferfh.com to leave a condolence for Sharon’s family. Memorials can be directed to the Monroe County Dog Shelter and/or Chasing Daylight Animal Shelter, Tomah.
The Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.
