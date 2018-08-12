Sharon L. Zellmer, 76, of Tomah passed away Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, at Rolling Hills Rehabilitation Center & Special Care Home, Sparta.
She was born Aug. 6, 1942, to Sylvester and Lillian (Schodeberg) Flowers. Sharon attended high school in Tomah and graduated from Menomonie Falls High School. On Oct. 15, 1960, she was united in marriage to Henry W. Zellmer at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Butler, Wis. He preceded her in death Sept. 25, 2005.
Aside from being a homemaker, Sharon and Henry together owned and operated Ridgeville Tractor Services, primarily keep the books and records, from 1964 until 1974, and A-1 Diesel in Tomah, for many years.
Prior to his passing, Sharon and Henry enjoyed traveling together, camping trips and visiting St. Louis, were a few of their favorite trips. During the summer months, she could often be found tending to the beautiful flowers in her flower beds. She could be somewhat of a prankster and enjoyed the folks she would meet from all over on her trips to the casino. She was a member of St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, Ridgeville.
She is survived by her son, Dean (Roberta) Zellmer of Tomah; two daughters, Tonia Zellmer of St. Louis, Mo., and Demberly (Kenneth) McDonald of Warrens; grandchildren, Joshua, Jamie, Jordon, Jakob and Joseph, Tyler and Kaden; great-grandchildren, Addison, McKinley, Levi and Amy; sisters-in-law, Eldera Smith and July Flowers; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a brother, Sylvester. She was further preceded in death by several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
A prayer service will be held at 6 p.m. today, Aug. 13, at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah. Pastor Matthew Minzlaff will officiate. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation from 4 p.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com. Memorial contributions in Sharon’s memory can be given to Chasing Daylight Animal Shelter, 15560 State Hwy. 131, Tomah.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.