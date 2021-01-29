SPARTA — Sharon Louise Johnson, 68, of Sparta passed away Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Mayo Health System in Eau Claire, Wis. Sharon was born May 8, 1952, to John and Shirley (Anderson) Johnson in Tomah.

She is survived by her siblings, Tom Johnson, David (Betsy) Johnson, Carl (Deb) Johnson, Marcella Johnson, and Valerie Johnson; special friend, Richard Steeves of Sparta; along with many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Zellmer; father, John Johnson; stepmother, Virginia Johnson; along with her sister, Dianne Liek; sister-in-law, Cheryl Johnson; and a brother-in-law, David Liek.

A celebration of Sharon’s life is being planned for a later date and will be announced by the Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah, when it becomes available. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.