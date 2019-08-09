Sharon Powell, 82, of Tomah passed away Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Aster Assisted Living in Cottage Grove, Wis. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 31, when all of Sharon’s immediate family can attend and be together to celebrate her life, at the First United Methodist Church in Tomah. Pastor Krysta Deede will officiate. Burial will follow in the La Grange Cemetery, Tomah. Times will be announced when they become available. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.