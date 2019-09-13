Shirley Ann Haase, 83, of Tomah passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at the Tomah Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She was born Sept. 29, 1935, to Arthur R. and Ruby H. (Raabe) Haase and was baptized into the Christian faith Dec. 22, 1935.
Attending grade school at St. Paul Lutheran School and graduating from Tomah High School class of 1953, Shirley furthered her education at St. Francis School of Nursing in La Crosse. After graduating from St. Francis, she was employed at the VA Hospitals in Houston, Texas and New York City. Later attending UW-Madison and receiving her bachelor’s degree in nursing. She then joined The Peace Corps and was sent to LaPaz, Bolivia. After her tour with the Peace Corps, she received her master’s degree in nursing at the University of Minnesota, continuing her nursing career at the VA in Madison and later in Tomah, until her retirement in 1995.
Shirley loved animals, especially cats. Throughout her lifetime, Shirley took in numerous cats and believed animal health was very important, assuming the medical cost of having many of them spayed. She continued to reside in Tomah and was a faithful and devoted member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Warrens.
Shirley is survived by her sister, Florence Deese of Madison; nieces, Lynn Stephenson of La Crosse, Julianne McGill; and nephew, Mark Deese, all of Madison. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother-in-law, Jack Deese; and a niece, Diane Deese.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 4285 Hwy. 12, Warrens. Pastor Kory Janneke will officiate. Burial will be in St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Cemetery, town of Clifton. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, Tomah is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Matthew Church; or Chasing Daylight Animal Shelter, 15560 State Hwy. 131; or another animal shelter of donor’s choice.
Shirley’s family would like to extend a special “thank you” to the staff at the Tomah Care Center for the tender loving care that was given to Shirley during her stay there.
