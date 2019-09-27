Shirley Jean Peth, of Tomah passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Serenity House in Tomah. She was born to Arnold and Greta Lawrenz July 21, 1933, and married DeVere Peth Oct. 27, 1951. Shirley is survived by her brother, Dale (Pam) Lawrenz of Richmond, Ky.; in-laws, Larry (Marlene) Peth and Aleda Moseley of Tomah. Her sons, Dennis (Patricia) Peth, Bruce (Kathy) Peth; and daughter, DeAnne Williams all of Tomah and daughters, Sandra (Mark) Cillis of Roswell, N.M., Karen (Mike) Miller of Camp Douglas and Jadrienne (Jon) Rauvola of Warrens. Shirley is also survived by 15 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren along with nieces, nephews and many lifelong friends. Shirley was proceeded in death by her parents; husband, DeVere; sister, Joyce; and son, Randy. Shirley was a faithful baptized Servant of Jehovah God for over 57 years. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Kingdon Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 2091 W. Wisconsin St., Sparta, with Dennis Timm officiating. www.roseberrys.com.
Print Ads
Other
Construction
Furniture
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.